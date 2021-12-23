Provincial ANC delegates won’t be heading to Limpopo for January 8 celebrations – Mtsweni
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, provincial ANC structures will apparently not be sending delegates to the annual January 8th Statement and only the party’s national executive committees will be deployed to Limpopo.
This is according to ANC Western Cape executive committee member Sifiso Mtsweni, who said there would be build-up activities between January 5 and 7 in Limpopo leading to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s arrival, together with the NEC on January 8.
The day – which will focus on the renewal of the movement and its mission, to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa – will see the governing party celebrating its 110th anniversary.
“Provinces will have a hybrid system where regions will gather people in different venues. As soon as the president addresses the ANC structure, we as a province will be holding our own meeting where we will practicalise the statement,” Mtsweni said.
In terms of the party’s provincial conference, he said that the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) has paid special attention to the renewal and rebuilding of the ANC in the province.
“The IPC has formally adopted the roadmap to the conference which is scheduled to take place by June 2022. The process towards the conference will begin in earnest, a full audit of all our structures, as well as the holding of Branch Biennial General meetings as well as Branch General Meetings, will take place henceforth.
“IPC deployees led by the officials will be meeting with regions to ensure that the work on the renewal of our structures begins. The IPC deployees to regions will also serve to strengthen regions in order to ensure that deadlines towards Branch General Meetings and Branch Biennial General meetings take place. A further IPC assessment of regions will take place in February to analyse the progress made towards renewing, rebuilding and uniting branches towards conferences,” Mtsweni said.
He added that regional conferences are to be concluded by April 2022 in preparation for the provincial conference.
Political Bureau