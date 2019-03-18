File photo: Phill Magakoe

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a request by Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle to accord the late ANC and MK veteran Joe Tshayingwe Ngalo, a Provincial Official Funeral Category 2. Ngalo passed away on 7 March after a short illness. He will be laid to rest on Friday.

Provincial Government spokesperson Sonwabo Mbananga said the national flag will fly at half-mast at every flag station in the province on the day of the funeral.

The late struggle icon joined the liberation struggle at a tender age and soon became one of the most trusted operatives transmitting highly sensitive information between Port Elizabeth and rural communities in the former Ciskei.

He was exiled in 1963, where he trained at Odessa, in the then Soviet Union (now Russia). He returned to Africa to adapt his training at Kongwa Camp in Tanzania.

He became a decorated MK soldier who escaped death during the Spolilo Campaign by the combined MK/ZIPRA forces and later became a commander in Kalula Camp in Zambia.

Following his return from exile in 1991, Ngalo continued with the struggle for the liberation of South Africa, and his activism in the ANC for the renewal of its values and restoration of its integrity, the ANC said.

Masualle has on behalf of the people and provincial government of the Eastern Cape, conveyed his condolences to the Ngalo family, the ANC and and its alliance partners.

African News Agency (ANA)