PSiRA clarifies misconceptions about new firearm regulations for security firms in South Africa

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has rejected claims that the proposed regulations would impede security firms’ operations. PSiRA acknowledged the significant public and industry interest sparked by the recently published draft amendments to the Private Security Industry Firearms Regulations. It said it welcomed engagement, as it would generate valuable input from stakeholders for consideration.

The proposed amendments were published by the National Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, on March 28, 2025, in the Government Gazette. The draft regulations are open for public and stakeholder comment until April 25, 2025. “The private security industry plays a critical role in South Africa’s safety and economic landscape. It contributes to crime prevention and public protection and is a major employer, with over 600,000 registered security officers. As a R50 billion industry, it is also one of the largest providers of entry-level employment opportunities after the government, and continues to invest significantly in training and skills development,” it said. PSiRA said it is encouraged by the level of interest the draft amendments have generated and believes this will lead to a high volume of meaningful contributions from the public and stakeholders alike.

In light of the proposed changes, PSiRA said it reiterates its commitment to ensuring that any regulatory amendments will not compromise the industry’s ability to function effectively. “These proposed changes are part of a broader effort to strengthen compliance and oversight, informed by an industry needs analysis,” PSiRA said. The body said it seeks to strike a balance by supporting the legitimate operations of the industry while addressing concerns about non-compliance and rogue elements.

“While we appreciate the passionate responses, we urge the public and all stakeholders to engage on the basis of facts,” the Authority said. PSiRA also said it wanted to clarify certain misconceptions currently circulating: There is no ban on the use of firearms by private security personnel. The proposed amendments do not prohibit firearms outright but introduce conditions under which specific calibres may be used — enhancing oversight, not limiting lawful operations. The proposed regulations do not restrict the quantity of ammunition issued to security personnel. On the contrary, the aim is to ensure personnel are adequately equipped, allowing for the reasonable use of ammunition in line with operational requirements. It said these measures are designed to protect responsible operators and improve industry standards, not hinder lawful businesses. PSiRA said it encourages all stakeholders and the public to continue submitting their comments and concerns as part of the consultation process.

“The proposed regulations are in line with international standards. In other jurisdictions, the regulations are in fact far more stringent. PSiRA reiterates the fact that the regulations remain in the proposal stage and are also meant to serve as an invitation to have a dialogue with all affected stakeholders in order to create a regulatory framework that is fair but also fit for purpose,” it said. PSiRA said its mandate is derived from the Private Security Industry Regulation Act, 56 of 2001. The Authority’s primary role is to regulate and exercise effective control over the private security industry in the interest of national and public safety, and the sustainability of the industry itself. [email protected]