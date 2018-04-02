Cape Town - South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced that a moment of silence will be observed for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at all local matches until her funeral.





Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid activist and former wife of Nelson Mandela, passed away on Monday at the age of 81.





She will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 14, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that Madikizela-Mandela will receive a national official funeral.





“As the world mourns the passing of one of the greatest revolutionaries of our time, Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the football family will pay its respect to the ‘Mother of the Nation’ ahead of the domestic football fixtures,” the PSL said in a statement on Tuesday.





“The Premier Soccer League will observe a moment of silence for Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. This will apply to all Absa Premiership, National First Division and MultiChoice Diski Shield fixtures from today until she is laid to rest.





“The League is saddened by the passing of Mama Winnie – a true pillar of the struggle and a person who sacrificed so much in the fight against apartheid and in the emancipation of the mind.





“Lala ngoxolo, Qhawekazi!”





Cricket South Africa, who celebrated the Proteas’ 492-run victory over Australia to win the series 3-1 on Tuesday, also paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela.





“Mama Winnie Mandela devoted her life to the struggle, shaping the lives of numerous political heroines and crafting a political legacy that carries on today through many who admired her,” said Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani.





“She played a pivotal role in the fight for equality and her spirit of resilience will be sorely missed.





“During her time as a political stalwart, and in the values she instilled in her family, Mama Winnie created a legacy of greatness in African leadership that still resonates today.





“Cricket South Africa sends heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of this distinguished and greatly respected individual.”





