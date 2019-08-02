File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - The chairman of Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises Khaya Magaxa on Friday welcomed Eskom's announcement that it had conducted lifestyle audits of its senior managers. The loss-making power utility said during the release of its annual financial results this week that it had performed lifestyle audits of 365 senior employees and handed over high-risk cases to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for further investigation.

Magaxa applauded the move but called for it to be extended to Eskom board members.

"Lifestyle audits is a call that was made by the committee last month to the department of public enterprises when the department appeared before the committee on its annual performance plan. Members of the committee called for lifestyle audits on all state owned entities’ board members, as well as directors-general," he said.

Eskom posted financial losses of almost R21 billion and reported irregular expenditure of some R1.3 billion.

The cases referred to the SIU amounted to about 12 percent of those probed, according to a statement by chairman and acting CEO Jabu Mabuza.

