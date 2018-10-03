Picture: Dirk Pieters/Supplied.

CAPE TOWN - The public enterprises ministry on Wednesday confirmed director-general Richard Seleke would be leaving the public service. In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry said it had been informed by President Cyril Ramaphosa's office that an agreement had been reached with Seleke which will see him leave office.

"The settlement is in terms of the public service rules that are administered by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA)," the statement said.

"Minister Pravin Gordhan wants to express appreciation to the DPSA and the Presidency for having concluded this settlement as expeditiously as possible."

Deputy director-general for manufacturing enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, will act as DG.

Allegations emerged during the leaks of the Gupta emails that Seleke might have leaked confidential information relating to state-owned companies to the family.

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 074557353.

African News Agency (ANA)