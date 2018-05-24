Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday said it has written to the Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu, and South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu, to request the record of decision on the cancellation of the bidding process to find an alternative service provider to CPS, for the distribution of cash grants.

"The public has a right to know the rationale behind the decision to cancel the tender process and that this is not yet another attempt to hold a gun to the head of the Constitutional Court to extend the illegal CPS contract," said DA MP Bridget Masango.

The DA maintains that this move by SASSA is not only reckless but also utterly negligent given that no information has been provided about an alternative service provider to pay out cash grants to 2.8 million beneficiaries.

"To this end, we have also requested that the Minister make public any contingency plans that have been put in place to ensure that grant beneficiaries are able to receive cash payments without interruption after the current extension of the CPS contract comes to an end in September."

African News Agency/ANA