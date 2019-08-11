File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has promised to furnish the High Court with all her Bosasa investigation financial records relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s successful ANC leadership campaign in 2017. Ramaphosa’s lawyers this week wrote to North Gauteng High Court Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, asking for certain financial records uncovered by Mkhwebane as part of her investigation into the R500 000 Bosasa donation to be sealed to the public.

On Friday, Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said in terms of the notice of motion, the public protector was called on to provide records of her investigation or all the evidence she relied upon in arriving at conclusions she made in the report.

This included a finding that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament about the donation and allegations he may have been involved in money-laundering, which would need to be probed by the police. Segalwe said Mkhwebane planned to submit all records to the court in terms of the Court Rules by August 15.

“At this stage, she is unable to comment on the letter from the president’s attorneys, especially since it is addressed to the deputy judge president and not to her.

“The letter has been forwarded to our counsel.”

The records the lawyers want sealed are the financial statements which show who the CR17 donors were and how donations were spent.

Political Bureau