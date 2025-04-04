Public Protector clears Ramaphosa of state resource abuse allegations

Public Protector Advocate Khokeka Gcaleka concluded that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not abuse state resources during a campaign event in 2022 to benefit the African National Congress (ANC). This finding follows a complaint by Elias Muller in October 2022, who alleged that Ramaphosa had violated the Constitution by misusing state resources for party political gain.

Muller’s complaint centred explicitly on an incident during the ANC's Letsema campaign in the Northern Cape, where Ramaphosa attended the handover of a Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) house to Ouma Martha Louw in Donkerhoek. On September 30, 2022, officials from the Northern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA) and the municipality presented Louw with her new home. Following this, Ramaphosa visited Louw on October 1, 2022, to celebrate her 82nd birthday, which Muller contended was a misuse of state resources for a political event.

In her report released on Friday, Gcaleka said that Louw had applied for a housing subsidy on June 26, 2000, and confirmed that the house was officially handed over to her by government officials, with no evidence that Ramaphosa was present at the ceremony. “The Public Protector established that the President visited Ms. Louw on October 1, 2022, a day after the house was handed over to her.” She stated that the Presidency confirmed that the visit was purely to wish Louw well on her birthday.