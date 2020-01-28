Johannesburg - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday came out guns blazing, demanding that the parliamentary process to oust her must be fair as it is currently unconstitutional and unlawful.
Mkhwebane, who took over from her predecessor Thuli Madonsela in October 2016, is about halfway through her seven-year term in office and risk being the first head of one of the country’s six chapter nine institutions to be axed since 1994.
On Friday, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise approved the DA’s motion to have Mkhwebane removed from office and will follow new rules to remove heads of chapter nine institutions adopted last month.
However, Mkhwebane has taken issue with the new rules, describing them as unconstitutional and unlawful in that they amount to a violation of the constitutionally prescribed duty imposed on organs of state to protect the independence of chapter nine institutions.
"The rules also do not adequately provide for audi alteram partem (the principle of listening to both sides of the story) at all in their application and implementation,” Mkhwebane said.