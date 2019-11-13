Durban - The office of the Public Protector says it is not backing off with its demand for tax records of former President Jacob Zuma from the South African Revenue Services (Sars).
Instead Oupa Segalwe, the spokesperson of the Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on Wednesday said they have agreed with the tax collector that while both parties are waiting for the deputy Judge President of the North Gauteng High Court, Aubrey Ledwaba, to give them a closer court date for their legal battle, the subpoena should be suspended.
Segalwe said the battle is divided into two categories; the first part is about Sars’s court application to interdict the subpoena which if it went unchallenged, would have forced the tax collector to hand over the information on Wednesday.
The Public Protector was opposing the application of the interdict on the basis that it was unlawful for a state institution to refuse to hand over requested information to her office.
“The parties agreed that pending an expedited date of hearing of Part B, which they must engage the Deputy Judge President on, the implementation of the subpoena shall be held in abeyance. The subpoena is not abandoned but stayed by mutual agreement between the parties.