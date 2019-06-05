President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday met with the executive leadership of selected Schedule 2 and Schedule 3 state owned companies at the Union Buildings. Picture: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa could be fingered in the Public Protector’s report on the donation made by controversial facilities management company, Bosasa. The company donated towards the sitting president's ANC campaign towards the Nasrec Conference. Talk Radio 702 reported on Wednesday that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has sent a section 7 (9) notice to Ramaphosa to respond to questions on being implicated to the donation.

The issue first came out in the open a few months ago when DA leader Mmusi Maimane asked Ramaphosa about the R500 000 donation his campaign received from Bosasa.

Ramaphosa has since admitted that his son, Andile, had a business relationship with Bosasa. He later sent another written response to then Speaker Baleka Mbete that the money had been donated to his election campaign by the company ahead of the ANC’s elective campaign in 2017.

Ramaphosa has since said they have tried to return the funds to Bosasa, but the money was sitting in a trust account until the matter was finalised.

It was expected that Ramaphosa 10 days to respond to Mkhwebane’s questions.

