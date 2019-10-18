Cape Town – The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services heard that a total of R110.9 million is needed for the office of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be able to fulfil its mandate over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period.

Mkhwebane was speaking in Parliament where she presented her annual report.



The committee also heard that the office performed at 72% of its target. This is a 22% improvement on the targets reach in the 2017/18 financial year and commended the office on the unqualified audit it received from the Auditor-General.



It also emerged that the office of the Public Protector does not have security services in 18 of its 19 offices across the country. According to the presentation, there have been several night-time break-ins and robberies of staff when they our working late.



Parliament heard that organs of state look the other way when the office of the Public Protector points them to their administrative lapses.