Public protector slams Covid-19 PPE corruption, warns of consequences

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Port Elizabeth – Corruption prevents governments from creating wealth and jobs for their citizens. It also undermines the rule of law in countries with high incidents of crimes. This is the view of Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. She was speaking during a public lecture of the United Nations Association of South Africa (Unasa), a chapter of Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan University in Port Elizabeth, today. Mkhwebane was asked to speak about whether corruption should be considered a crime against humanity. She acknowledged that the topic came against the backdrop of widespread public anger over alleged corruption pertaining to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in SA.

“Week in and week out we read alarming allegations of corrupt tenders occasioned by the need to save lives against Covid- 19.

“’So enormous is the problem that it has even captured international attention. World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus labelled what is happening conduct tantamount to ’murder’ while answering questions about alleged graft here in South Africa,” Mkhwebane said.

She said what has fuelled public anger is the fact that unscrupulous businesses and their collaborators have unashamedly seen an opportunity to pillage funds meant to aid those who are vulnerable.

“Of course, in all these cases, corruption has not yet been proven. Thus far, we have seen the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) securing through the Special Tribunal the freezing funds contained in the bank accounts of about 40 companies that are allegedly involved in questionable tenders in Gauteng.

“The public anger against corruption has been bubbling under for quite some time. What we have seen in recent weeks is a culmination of the anger that has been building up from the pre-Covid-19 times,” Mkhwebane said.

She said the costs of corruption could be political, social, environmental and economic, saying freedom, rule of law, citizens’ participation and trust in government, healthy environment and a sustainable future, as well as opportunities to build and grow wealth, are negatively impacted by corruption.

Political Bureau