Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with Chief of staff at the Public Protectors office Sbusiso Nyembe. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Amid growing calls from various sectors to the Public Investment Corporation to halt the “racially motivated” liquidation application against Sekunjalo Independent Media, the Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says closing down the media giant would narrow the number of media voices in the country. Mkhwebane said that while in some instances the media is used as a propaganda tool, it would be suicidal for South Africa’s news media space to have a select few media houses controlling the narrative.

She was speaking on Wednesday in Durban where she was engaging with a range of political and civic organisations.

Responding to diverse questions from participants that ranged from the issue of the constitution, the Reserve Bank and her relationship with government departments, Mkhwebane said the media is a powerful tool. She, however, lamented that it is used by those with the means to fix narratives and said nonetheless, some media houses are willing to go against the tide and report factually and without taking sides. As such, they should be supported.

While answering the questions, she touched on the issue of SIM (which owns Independent Media) which is facing a “racially motivated” move to liquidate it by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) over monies it loaned in 2013.