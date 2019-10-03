Rustenburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West on Thursday wrote to the public protector to probe a low-cost housing project in the Moretele municipality.
In the letter addressed to the public protector's office in Mahikeng, the DA caucus leader Solly Magalefa requested an investigation into the RDP housing project in Cyferskuil.
"Community members allege that the allocation of housing beneficiaries is irregular...it is clear that there is no accountability from the municipality in terms of fulfilling and delivering on projects to uplift the community. We request that you also investigate the other incomplete projects to ensure that there was no mismanagement or corruption," Magalefa wrote.
Magalefa said residents alleged that houses were allocated to supporters of Moretele mayor, Andries Monageng, rather than the poor who were in need of decent housing.
"They also claim that those who will benefit irregularly are politically aligned to the mayor and are beneficiaries of the Community Workers Programme."