Durban - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the oppressing of one another in the country must come to an end and the resources of the country must be shared by all. In the short address given to about 50 000 church members, Mkhwebane was not specific about who is oppressing whom and who should share what and with whom but insisted that people must live in peace.

Mkhwebane was speaking at a Thanksgiving Day event of the Twelve Apostles Church In Christ (TACC) held at King Parks stadium in Durban on Sunday. The church is led by Chief Apostle Ceaser Nongqunga and it is politically aligned with the African Transformation Movement (ATM) which contested the May 8 elections and won some seats in the National Assembly and in some provinces.

Before Mkhwebane's address, former first lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, the wife of former president Jacob Zuma, lamented the scourge of gender-based violence in the country and said it must be tackled.

She also pledged her solidarity with the over 7 million South Africans who are affected by HIV in the country and said there must be innovative ways to tackle the disease.