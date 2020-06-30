Public Servants Association demands Covid-19 testing for all prisoners, officials

Johannesburg - The Public Servants Association on Tuesday demanded that all prisoners and prison officials be tested for Covid-19 following a spike in infections.

In a statement the PSA, which represents more than 13 000 employees of the Department of Correctional Services, cited as a concern an incident at the Potchefstroom prison where a confirmed coronavirus case was reported last week but testing for prisoners was not approved, leading to some breaking out of their cells and setting the centre alight in protest.

The union said in addition to other proposals, the department had ignored the PSA's repeated requests for a reduction of staff per shift to limit the spread of the virus among inmates and prison employees.

"This has resulted in numerous correctional centres that confirmed their first positive case (facing) a shortage of staff as employees who came in direct contact with infected persons are quarantined," it said.

It said a reactive approach to the spread of Covid-19 in correctional centres would endanger lives and urged the minister of justice and correctional services to work on proactive solutions that should be implemented immediately.