Cape Town - The Public Servants Association is the latest union to question the court action by the Public Investment Corporation to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM).
PSA’s Tahir Maepa told TV news channel Newzroom Afrika, that there was a smoking gun in this matter.
He said it would be better for the two parties to resolve the dispute they had, than having the PIC run to court.
Maepa said when billions were lost during the collapse of Steinhoff nothing has happened since then.
He said there should be discussions between the PIC and SIM.