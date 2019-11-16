Public Servants Association questions PIC bid to liquidate SIM









File picture: NS Newsflash, Flickr.com Cape Town - The Public Servants Association is the latest union to question the court action by the Public Investment Corporation to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM). PSA’s Tahir Maepa told TV news channel Newzroom Afrika, that there was a smoking gun in this matter. He said it would be better for the two parties to resolve the dispute they had, than having the PIC run to court. Maepa said when billions were lost during the collapse of Steinhoff nothing has happened since then. He said there should be discussions between the PIC and SIM.

“When somebody owes you and they default you don’t start by liquidating. You start by negotiating the instrument to agree on a payment plan,” said Maepa.

It was strange, he said, that the PIC had gone to court regarding the matter.

Maepa warned that if the PIC lost its court case, SIM could sue the PIC.

He said the PIC needed to be careful when dealing with the issue.

If the PIC loses the application it would be public servants who would have to foot the legal bill, he said.

Politics Bureau