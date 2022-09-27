Public servants expected to reject govt’s 3% salary offer

Johannesburg – The Public Servants Association (PSA) is expected to reject government’s 3% pensionable salary adjustment for employees on salary levels 1-12. The union, however, does not have an official position yet as it awaits the results of a ballot conducted amongst its members about the salary increment.

PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka said they were still awaiting results from a ballot. “The PSA is finalising the results of a ballot conducted amongst its members regarding government’s salary increment and preliminary results show that the offer is being rejected by the union’s members.” The final offer that was offered by the government is 3% pensionable salary adjustment to the employees on salary levels 1 to 12, implementable from April 1, 2022 and continuation of the cash gratuity until March 31, 2023.

However, the lack of a guarantee for incorporating the cash gratuity into the baseline or continuation of the cash gratuity after March 31, 2023 is said to be the main reason for the members rejecting the tabled offer. “The excessive load shedding has amplified the cost-of-living burden on public servants whilst successive interest rate increases have intensified the hardships on these workers who are already struggling to pay for transport, housing, and increasing debt that arose in the absence of receiving meaningful salary increases for the past three years,” said Maleka. The offer on the table was presented by government in terms of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council’s constitution. It is set to lapse on September 28, 2022 should it fail to enjoy majority signature by unions.

