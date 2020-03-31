Public servants get salary hike

Johannesburg - Certain categories of public servants and some members of the judiciary are smiling all the way to the bank.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa published in a government gazette the determination of salaries and allowances for traditional leaders, judges and magistrates.

In his notice published on March 25, those eligible for increases would be backdated to April last year.

The increases of only 3% will be for office bearers who earn above R1.5million, and 4% for those earning below that. The salaries of kings and queens are now set at R1.2m, principal traditional leaders R1.1m, senior traditional leaders R270729 and headmen and head women R116418.

The chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) will pocket R933270, his deputy R713811; chairperson of the Provincial House of Traditional Leaders (PHTL) R768678; NHTL members R415113 and PHTL members R355842.