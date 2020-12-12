Public servants who cashed in on R350 distress grants to face the music - Zulu

Cape Town - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu warned that even the civil servants, who fraudulently pocketed funds from the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants, will face the music. The minister said her department would leave no stone unturned in recouping monies from people who fraudulently received the grants. Speaking at a media briefing, Zulu said they were concerned by the large number of applicants who despite their ineligibility, knowingly applied for the grant to defraud the system. "Over three million of such applicants were found to have other sources of income, including over 712 482 who were found to be receiving social grants, 605 466 were registered for UIF and 168 920 receive NSFAS," she said. Zulu also said a major concern was that more than 8 000 applicants were found to be using the personal particulars of deceased persons.

"This is not only illegal, but criminal."

She said her department was working with other government entities and law enforcement agencies to deal with suspicious cases and fraud.

"Let me hasten to add that we will be instituting recovery measures for persons who may have illegally received the grants meant for the most vulnerable," Zulu said.

The R350 grants were part of R50 billion introduced to relieve those desperately affected by Covid-19 in addition to the topping up of child support and other grants from May to October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the R350 grant until the end of January.

Zulu said R13.5 billion has been distributed to more than 6 million eligible beneficiaries to date.

"As a portfolio, we are pleased with the government’s decision to extend the provision of this grant for a further three months until January 31."

Zulu also said there was still a relatively small number of applications approved but not yet paid for the period between May and October pending verification of beneficiaries and their banking details.

There are also cases where Sassa was struggling to locate the applicants as the contact numbers used during applications, are no longer in use.

Zulu said there were 40 584 unclaimed benefits mainly from the cash send or mobile payment option.

The majority of applicants who opted for this payment channel have failed the cellphone verification process.

"We have tried to reach out to applicants, with very little success. We therefore call on all applicants to collect their grants as this is intended to assist them to meet their basic needs."

Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela-Khambula said they have forwarded the names of those not yet paid to regions, for tracing.

"When we find them, we will ensure they get their money,” she said.

Memela-Khambula also said they would write to the government departments that employed civil servants that obtained the grants so that they could get the monies back.

"But over and above, their departments can start internal procedures to ensure that consequence management is applied," she said.

There are also moves to obtain data from the local government sphere after employees in the City of Joburg fraudulently pocketed the grants.

"We continue to check who the other people who got money were not eligible."

Memela-Khambula said they have 300 000 appeals from people whose applications for the R350 grant were rejected.

She noted issues have been raised to suggest “we are not dealing with” the appeals.

Zulu said in a parliamentary response there were 10 "core people" in the head office handling the appeals.

But, Memela-Khambula claimed that in addition to the 10 “core people”, there were also 42 000 staffers from the regions.

"The only thing the people at head office do manually is just to sort out the emails to make people who make the appeals go to the correct queue."

She insisted that the appeals would be considered until February.

"I want to ask and promise to those who made appeals that we will process all the applications. The last application is on February 15."