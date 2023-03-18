Cape Town - The Department of Public Service and Administration has reminded all heads of departments in provinces and nationally that Monday was a normal working day. Director-General in the department of public service and administration Yoliswa Makhasi said despite arrangements being made by provinces and national departments they must note that Monday was a normal working day and employees are expected at work.

She said heads of departments must ensure that only people who were on sick leave were not at work, but the rest of the public services were expected to report for duty on Monday. She said if anyone misses work the principle of no work, no pay will apply. The circular by Makhasi was sent to all heads of departments ahead of the planned shutdown.

Ministers in the security cluster had earlier this week insisted that all public facilities will be opened. Minister in the Presidency for State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni had said for those who wish to use public services would be able to do so, including hospitals, clinics and other departments. Makhasi said Monday would remain a normal working day for all public servants.