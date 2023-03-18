Cape Town - The Department of Public Service and Administration has reminded all heads of departments in provinces and nationally that Monday was a normal working day.
Director-General in the department of public service and administration Yoliswa Makhasi said despite arrangements being made by provinces and national departments they must note that Monday was a normal working day and employees are expected at work.
She said heads of departments must ensure that only people who were on sick leave were not at work, but the rest of the public services were expected to report for duty on Monday.
She said if anyone misses work the principle of no work, no pay will apply.
The circular by Makhasi was sent to all heads of departments ahead of the planned shutdown.
Ministers in the security cluster had earlier this week insisted that all public facilities will be opened.
Minister in the Presidency for State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni had said for those who wish to use public services would be able to do so, including hospitals, clinics and other departments.
Makhasi said Monday would remain a normal working day for all public servants.
“It has come to the attention of DPSA that arrangements being made by certain provincial and national departments to prepare for the nationwide protest actions termed the ‘national shutdown’ might result in disruptions to service delivery and the functioning of the public service.
“The DPSA commends departments for taking precautionary measures, however, these have to be within the applicable prescripts governing the public service. All heads of departments and institutions are advised that Monday, March 20, 2023 is a normal working day in the Republic,” Makhasi said in her letter.
She added that for those who are not at work, there must be a valid reason, otherwise the government will invoke the principle of no work, no pay for public servants who fail to show up at work on Monday.
