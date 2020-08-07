Public Service Association locked in legal battle over suspension of senior officials

Johannesburg – The Public Service Association (PSA) is locked in a legal dispute with its officials after it was dragged to court and a labour dispute body on Friday over the suspensions. PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks and his deputy, Tahir Maepa, were suspended in January over alleged wrongdoing and, on Friday, Fredericks challenged his suspension at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). Fredericks's lawyer Paul Samuels told Independent Media the legal representatives of the PSA did show up at the CCMA hearing despite being aware of the proceedings. Samuels said the matter was heard by the commissioner of the CCMA without the other party. "The employer did not show up and the matter proceeded. The matter was argued before the commissioner of the CCMA and we are waiting for a ruling in 14 days," said Samuels.

He said they want the suspension of Fredericks to be lifted. This was based on the fact the investigation was completed before the lockdown in March, and the terms of the suspension were clear that he would return to work after the investigation.

"We are arguing that the suspension is substantially and procedurally unfair and it should be lifted. He (Fredericks) was suspended in January much against the policies and procedures of the company," said Samuels.

"There was a forensic investigation and it was concluded in March, way before the lockdown. We were suspended pending the investigation.

“The issue is whether the suspension has not achieved its purpose. Why am I kept on suspension," asked Samuels.

Independent Media understands that Maepa's case will be heard in the High Court this month.

Political Bureau