Public Service Commission suspends walk-ins amid coronavirus

Pretoria - The Public Service Commission has become the second Chapter 9 institution after the office of the Public Protector, to suspend walk-ins to lodge complaints and grievances to the institution. PSC spokesperson Humphrey Ramafoko said the move was in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's directive on Sunday to contain the spread of the coronavirus/Covid-19 epidemic. “The Public Service Commission has decided to suspend the lodging of grievances and complaints through walk-ins at its National Office and nine provincial offices. “Complainants and aggrieved public servants who wish to engage with the Public Service Commission are encouraged to use alternative means. This can be done via the following communication channels such as national and provincial offices websites and contact numbers,” Ramafoko said. He said the suspension of the lodging of complaints and grievances through walk-ins was a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“To ensure that staff members are safe, the PSC has developed a business continuity plan to mitigate the impact of the CONVID – 19 virus on its operations. Furthermore, the plan is premised on the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) Circular of 2020: State of Disaster: Guidelines for the containment/management of the CoronaVirus in the Public Service, which is available on the DPSA website (www.dpsa.gov.za)

He said the PSC’s business Continuity Plan includes: the provision of personal and protective equipment.

“This includes the provision of disinfectants to be placed at reception areas, meeting rooms and ablution facilities for continuous cleaning of hands. The measures include amongst others, the washing of hands regularly; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; overcrowding of the lifts and keeping safe distance from fellow employees,” Ramafoko said.

He said no cases of infections have been reported among their staff members, officials and their commissioners.

Political Bureau