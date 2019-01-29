North West premier Job Mokgoro. Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

Mahikeng - The public service requires men and women who are tolerant and can survive and produce results in an environment that is volatile, North West Premier Job Mokgoro said on Monday. "We need to encourage the spirit of collective learning and collective leadership so that we can ultimately move towards revolution”, Mokgoro told Master of Business Administration (MBA) students at the North West University’s Potchefstroom Campus.

He said the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment requires a "management and leadership" approach that appreciates that the public service is "no longer predictable".

In his address, Mokgoro reflected not only on his more than 30 years experience as an executive manager in the public service but the apparent degenerating connection between the provincial government and the recipients of its services.

He spoke about best practices and lessons he learned from different countries across the world in so far as management and leadership in the public service was concerned. The absence of such practices resulted in poor service delivery, said Mokgoro.

Vice Chancellor of the North West University Prof Dan Kgwadi committed the institution to ensuring that its Business School academia and the provincial government "work together".

Kgwadi said collective involvement was needed in dealing with the challenge of ethics in the work environment.

About 200 first and second-year MBA students attended the session which provided a platform for students to engage the premier on, among others, a diagnosis of what paralyses the state, the need to attract quality, progressive management and leadership enrichment.

African News Agency/ANA