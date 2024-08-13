Public Works Minister plans to revitalise eThekwini’s neglected properties

Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson has visited three properties in eThekwini—Excelsior Court, the former SAPS Barracks, and the Durban Magistrate’s Court, in a bid to address their deteriorating conditions and discuss solutions with stakeholders. The minister was in Durban on Monday to assess the buildings along with other officials from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Public Works ministerial spokesperson James de Villiers said these buildings have fallen into disrepair due to inadequate maintenance and security, creating significant challenges for the community. “As Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, I have always emphasised that public buildings should be used for the public good and should never become a burden for residents and the city. “Where buildings have become occupied, such as Excelsior Court, they become a security risk for residents as criminal elements enter the community.

“The Durban Magistrate’s Court, on the other hand, is not adequately maintained.” De Villiers said at the Excelsior Court, the minister assured the public that measures would be taken to secure the building, remove illegal occupants, and develop long-term solutions. For the former SAPS Barracks, the minister requested the police to assess if the building could be utilised or if proposals from the public should be considered.

Moreover, concerning the Durban Magistrate’s Court, de Villiers said the minister emphasised the need for fire compliance within two months and promised to address ongoing maintenance issues. “We want to be part of the solution for our communities—not the problem. “These buildings are an example of what happens when regular maintenance is neglected. We are committed to working with all stakeholders to secure and revitalise these properties so they can contribute positively to their communities,’’ Macpherson said.

De Villiers also said the minister highlighted the broader goals of his department’s efforts: reimagining its role to fulfil its mandate and contribute to South Africa’s greater good. "Where no use for buildings can be found, the department needs to consider disposing of them, which could generate much-needed revenue. “Through innovative approaches, we aim to reinvest in our communities and create jobs. Let’s build South Africa,” he said.