Public Works Minister seeks top minds to revolutionise infrastructure growth

Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson has announced the establishment of two voluntary advisory committees aimed at improving infrastructure delivery in South Africa. According to ministerial spokesperson James de Villiers, the committees will provide a platform for experts to contribute ideas, share expertise, and offer strategic guidance to enhance infrastructure development across the country.

"During my inaugural budget speech in July, I announced the creation of advisory committees within the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure. “These committees are designed to address the pressing issues facing the department and explore innovative approaches to unlock infrastructure investment in South Africa. “Today's call for committee members underscores my commitment to this initiative," Macpherson said.

The advisory committees will focus on two key areas: public assets management and infrastructure development. Each committee will be composed of up to 10 members and will be chaired by the minister, said de Villiers. The term for committee members will be at least three years, with the option for renewal to ensure continuity. Meetings are planned to occur approximately once a month.

"Infrastructure investment and delivery are vital for economic growth, yet the public sector frequently encounters challenges such as construction delays, contractor under performance, wasteful practices, safety hazards, fragmented operations, and stakeholder conflicts," Macpherson noted. "I believe these issues can be resolved with the help of these advisory committees,’’ he said. "The call for individuals to join the advisory committees today is part of my broader commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders and experts in both the public and private sectors to transform South Africa into a major construction hub.

Macpherson also added that he was confident “that with the expertise available in our country, no problem is too big to solve." This initiative represents a significant step towards addressing South Africa's infrastructure challenges and fostering a more effective and efficient construction sector. Interested individuals, including quantity surveyors, contract managers, engineers, infrastructure economists, funding specialists, and infrastructure policy advisors, are encouraged to submit their applications.