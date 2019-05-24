Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's approval of early retirement for deputy South African Revenue Services commissioner Ivan Pillay amounted to misconduct. In the report, Mkhwebane directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary measures against Gordhan, who headed the revenue service before he become a member of Cabinet.

The announcement of her findings was made at a media briefing on Friday afternoon, a day before Ramaphosa is due to be sworn in as president.

He is expected to announce his Cabinet in the coming days.

Mkhwebane faulted Gordhan for approving Pillay's early retirement with full benefits and his subsequent re-employment on a fixed-term contract.

She also directed that the money involved in this process be recovered.

