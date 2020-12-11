Punitive action against any ANC member accused of corruption should be dealt with fairly - Ace Magashule

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - With ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule due to appear before his party’s Integrity Committee on Saturday following charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in a criminal court – the final decision on his future rests with the ANC top six. Magashule gave this indication while addressing the media on the outcomes of the ANC’s last national executive committee meeting for 2020 held from December 6 until 8. While Magashule listed several resolutions taken at that meeting, it was his impending appearance before the ANC Integrity Committee on Saturday which took centre stage and attracted media attention. After his address, several journalists asked him questions regarding whether he would step down if the Integrity Committee rules against him due to the seriousness of the criminal charges preferred against him. He gave a rather simple response saying: “The outcome of the Integrity Committee including its decision will be communicated to you by the national officials.” Magashule said punitive action against any member accused of corruption and fraud should be dealt with in a fair and transparent manner.

At the press conference, Magashule also refused to reveal what he would present as his defence to the Integrity Committee in his bid to avoid a negative finding against him but maintained that the Integrity Committee was composed of credible individuals.

Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering related to an R255 million Free State asbestos audit project tender on November 13.

He was release on bail of R200 000.

The charges followed after Gauteng businessman Edward Sodi's company Blackhead Consulting and its joint-venture partner Diamond Hill, owned by the late businessman Ignatious Mpambani, were awarded the contract in 2014.

In evidence presented at the Zondo commission of inquiry, it was revealed the contract was subcontracted twice and the final company that performed the asbestos audit did so for just over R20 million.

Magashule is due back in court on February 19 along with nine of his co-accused including former Mangaung Metro mayor Olly Mlamleli.

On Thursday, Magashule said the party's January 8 birthday celebration will now be held in Limpopo and will be held in accordance with Covid-19 regulations.

He said the party’s national general council (NGC), due in May next year, was likely to happen albeit differently, saying they were considering installing various hybrid venues throughout the country for the NGC.

Political Bureau