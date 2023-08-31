Putin, AU express solidarity with SA after tragic Joburg fire

Russian President Vladimir Putin has joined African Union Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat in expressing solidarity with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa over the death of more than 70 people in a fire in central Johannesburg. Putin spoke to Ramaphosa after the devastating fire in a building in the city centre.

He said the incident was tragic and hoped those who were injured will make a speedy recovery in hospital. The government has been on the scene since the news of the blaze emerged early on Thursday and the fire has left a number of people without a place to stay. Provincial authorities were trying to provide alternative accommodation for them. Putin said the fire was tragic and wished South Africa will be able to deal with the national crisis.