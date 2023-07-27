Putin wants closer cooperation with Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with leaders from the African Union and regional bodies to foster closer cooperation. Putin said Africa was an important player in global the economy.

He said Russia has strong ties with the continent going back to many years ago. Russia is hosting several African heads of state in the second Russia-Africa summit. The summit is held every three years.

In his meeting with the AU and regional bodies Putin said Moscow has been involved in a number of investments and projects on the continent. He said they support the work of the AU and this includes peace processes on the continent and economic integration. “Today we will approve a major joint Russia-African Union action plan until 2026. This comprehensive document was drafted pursuant to the 2019 memorandum of understanding between the government of the Russian Federation and the AU Commission on the basic principles of their relations and cooperation. It focuses on intensifying contacts on peace and security and resolving crises,” said Putin.

Both Africa and Russia would have permanent consultations on key issues including stability and food security. Putin said earlier that trade between Russia and Africa last year was $18 billion and this would increase. Moscow also supplied millions of tonnes of grain after they opened up the Black Sea route to allow ships to export it to Africa and other parts of the world.