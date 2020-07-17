PwC should have reported SAA's non-compliance, auditor concedes at Zondo commission

An auditor from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) conceded at the Zondo commission that there was no proper basis for PwC not to report non-compliance found in the procurement processes at South African Airways. Pule Mothibe wrapped up his two-days of testimony at the inquiry on Friday. He continued to face tough questions from the inquiry's legal team on the audit work performed by PwC at SAA over five years. PwC had been appointed as external auditors for SAA along with Nkonki Incorporated for the 2011/2012 financial year. This contract was irregularly extended for five years. The commission had previously heard that when the Auditor-General's (AG) Office took over auditing SAA in 2017, the company's financial books were in shambles. This was even though PwC and Nkonki and provided the airline with clean audits. When the evidence gathered by the AG's office was put to Mothibe, he admitted that PwC had failed to perform the final step, which included reporting and flagging non-compliance with legislation contained in the Public Financial Management Act.

But he defended the firm's decision-making at the time, saying he and his team had found deviations in the awarding of contracts and other matters and they did report these concerns to SAA's audit committee.

"We identified deviations and we did report them. We had thought that we did not need to report them (non-compliance) at that stage," Mothibe said.

This response prompted Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to probe further on what basis the PwC team had decided that the non-compliance was not material at the time.

Mothibe struggled to answer this and kept referring to the fact that a decision was made that the non-compliance was not material enough to be reported.

Justice Zondo questioned Mothibe further, asking: “Mothibe, can I take it that in hindsight you had no proper basis for the view that non-compliance was not material?”

"Yes, chair," Mothibe responded.

The role of audit firms in the collapse of state-owned enterprises has been highlighted as a concern by Zondo. He was shocked to hear from the AG's evidence that SAA had been in a state of financial collapse yet its auditors continued to rubber-stamp its financial statements.

"When I heard evidence about what was happening at SAA, I can tell you Mr Mothibe one of the questions that came to my mind was when I was told that since 2011/2012 up to 2016, that throughout the period the auditors gave SAA a clean bill of health.

"I asked myself how it could be in light of the evidence I was hearing. Year in year out auditors could not find any wrong while there were serious irregularities," Justice Zondo said.

Political Bureau