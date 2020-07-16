PwC's 'irregular' appointment as auditors of SAA interrogated at Zondo commission

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The role of financial auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers and Nkonki Incorporated and their possible negligence in flagging irregularities at South African Airways (SAA) came under the spotlight at the Zondo commission on Thursday. The inquiry heard evidence from PwC auditor Pule Mothibe. PwC and Nkonki Incorporated had audited SAA's financial records for five years between 2012 and 2016. In February, the inquiry heard how the two companies had rubber-stamped SAA's financial records and awarded the airline clean audits. However, when the Auditor-General (AG) took over auditing SAA's financial records, it found several irregularities and the possible flouting of procurement processes. It left the AG's office wondering how PwC and Nkonki had not picked up the massive procurement issues at the SOE. This possible negligence was what the inquiry attempted to probe during hearings on Thursday.

Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofymer started by questioning Mothibe on the appointment of PwC and Nkonki in 2012 to audit SAA for the 2011/2012 financial year.

The contract signed at the time had appointed the firms to audit SAA's books for one year. However, the two companies ended up auditing SAA for five years, with the original contract being reviewed and extended by SAA's board.

Hofmeyr said according to legislation, SOEs were required to undergo a procurement process through a tender advert every time a service was procured. This is according to the Public Service Management Act (PFMA) legislation.

Even with these requirements, SAA flouted regulations and continuously used Nkonki and PwC's services through extensions of the original 2011/2012 contract.

Hofmeyr questioned Mothibe on why PwC had continued auditing SAA even though it was aware that a PFMA-aligned tender process had not been followed.

Mothibe said PwC was always under the impression that the contract to audit SAA was for five years and that it made no financial sense for an audit company to take on such a huge task for a 1-year contract.

"Our understanding was that the award for the audit was five years but would be subject to approval and the AG giving concurrence each year," he said.

Mothibe was pressed further on why PwC had continued auditing SAA while the firm knew well that the contract they had been provided was only for one year.

Chairperson for the inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked: "As PwC you ought to have paid some attention to whether you were performing these duties under a lawful appointment.

"You must have seen this as irregular. Your competitors must have felt aggrieved. You should have been concerned as PwC knowing that your appointment was for one year.

"How do you accept a letter that states your appointment is for one year while your understanding is that the contract is for five years. Why did PwC not pick this up and state that it would not be going through with this?"

Mothibe said PwC was of the understanding that the contract was for five years. He explained he only became involved in auditing SAA in 2014 and could not answer to why PwC had been under the impression the contract was for five years.

Nkonki and PwC's auditing work cost SAA over R69 million. Hofmeyr probed Mothibe on whether he would agree that this money could be defined as irregular expenditure on behalf of SAA since PwC and Nkonki's continued work did not fall within the legislative tender bidding processes as required by law.

Mothibe said broadly it could have been defined as irregular expenditure, but PwC did not see it as so at the time because the general understanding was that the audit contract was for five years and would be subject to yearly approval by the SAA board.

Political Bureau