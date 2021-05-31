PYA to march to Treasury to demand Tito Mboweni’s resignation

Johannesburg - The Progressive Youth Alliance plans to march to the National Treasury offices to demand the resignation of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni over what it calls the “neo-liberal austerity position”.

The PYA consists of the ANC’s youth alliance structure such as the ANC Youth League, Sasco, the Young Communist League and Cosatu Young Workers, amongst others.

The PYA said its march would table “demands and the dissatisfaction of young people at large about the Treasury and its neo-liberal agenda”.

Among the issues of concern that form part of the agenda are funding for free education, the introduction of the wealth tax, the removal of Tito Mboweni, funding for youth business, an introduction of a basic income grant and other issues.

Young Communist League spokesperson Dloze Matooane said the march aimed to highlight grave concerns suffered by young people.

“We are also calling for the removal, voluntary resignation by the minister Tito Mboweni. We feel he has overstayed his welcome and the institutions he is leading continue to butcher young people.

“He has implemented all the instructions from the IMF (International Monetary Fund). The cutting on spending on SOEs (state-owned enterprises) and the cutting of spending on failing SOEs is a matter of concern. We want development and we are demanding it,” Matooane said.

The grouping is also calling on older politicians to make way for the younger generation.

“We are saying for the coming elections we are pleading that people who are above the age of 65 should not continue to serve and must go home.

“It is irrational that we have a situation where some politicians are allowed to serve beyond 65 years. We want young people to serve.

“We are also calling on the ANC to implement the resolution and the promises that they made to the people of this country on issues such as free education. We cannot tolerate youth unemployment,” Matooane said.

“We are also calling on the government to institutionalise internships as if they are permanent employees.”

