Qubudile Dyantyi elected unopposed as chairperson for Mkhwebane inquiry

Cape Town - ANC MP Qubudile Dyantyi was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the chairperson of the Section 194 committee for the inquiry into the fitness of Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold public office. Dyantyi, who is a whip and a member of the justice and correctional services committee, was nominated by deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude and seconded by ANC’s Mondli Gungubele.

He said it was a privilege and honour to be given the task to lead the diverse team of 36 MPs assembled for the inquiry. “Today, we start the work of the inquiry as directed by the National Assembly rules into one of the Chapter 9 institutions. Our work is an inquiry into the fitness of advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold the office of the Public Protector South Africa.” Dyantyi noted that they were now at step five of the impeachment process after the panel of legal experts found there was a prima facie case for Mkhwebane to answer on two counts of misconduct and incompetence.

“The real work starts with this team. We are assembled not to rubber stamp but apply our mind in executing our constitutional duty,” he said. Dyantyi said they should stay focused on due process and pursue the evidence and facts before them. He reminded the members that there was the right of Mkhwebane to be heard and that they should always stand on the side of rationality.

“Such a focus will help us avoid stepping into two extremes,” he said in reference to opposing views on whether Mkhwebane was fit to hold office and that the inquiry should be held. Dyantyi stressed that there were not predetermined outcomes and that they were “not assembled with outcomes in their briefcases”. “This is a constitutional inquiry, not a judiciary inquiry. Our role is to exercise accountability. This is a role we have to play.”

Dyantyi noted that they would now be in the spotlight and would have to move with speed but without rushing the impeachment. “Further delays are not good for this process,” he said. Dyantyi said their next meeting would discuss and agree on the roadmap.

"As of tomorrow we will kick-start with the National Assembly team the process of document availability," he said. "We are to make sure as from next week we are to convene a meeting that is to get into the substance of the issues. It would not be possible to give substance today without there being a leader of the team elected as chair," Dyantyi said.