Duduzane Zuma appears at the State Capture Zondo Commission in Parktown on Tuesday. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, has pledged to help financially excluded students and it has left tweeps divided. In a video shared to the students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma pledged an undisclosed amount for students who were financially excluded a after receiving letters asking for financial assistance.

He also urged student to students not to resort to damaging property in their protest action.

“To my good brothers at UKZN, let’s stop burning our buildings. We’re smarter than that. I understand your frustrations, I understand your anger. Let’s channel our frustrations, let’s hone in on our anger and let’s make a difference. We will sit down, I will come to you and we will do what needs to be done,” said Zuma.

However, not everyone is happy about his aid as some tweeps were questioning the source of his funds.