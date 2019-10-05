This was despite the fact that there was no official report of the security threat assessment to back the use of the Umvoti Municipality’s budget hiring a private company to provide security for mayor Thamsanqa Ngubane and senior managers.
During a press briefing held in Durban this week, Ngubane, former ANC Youth League provincial chairperson, revealed that the municipality spent R11.3m for his and managers’ private security since November last year.
However, head of communications, Phindile Phungula revealed that more money had been spent on the mayor’s safety despite the fact that the municipality had its own security guards who should be providing the same service.
In a text message sent to Independent Media, Phungula revealed that between 2016 and 2019, R11 858 222 was spent on Ngubane’s security.