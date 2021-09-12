R100m in food relief provided to KZN and Gauteng, says Minister Lindiwe Zulu

The Department of Social Development has allocated R100 million in food relief to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following the July unrest. The unrest, which claimed the lives of 360 people, broke out following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court. Looting and destruction was widespread in the two provinces in early July.

It cost the already strained SA economy an estimated R15 billion as a result of damage to property and infrastructure. In a written parliamentary reply to IFP MP Liezel van der Merwe, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Zulu said KwaZulu-Natal had received R60 million for 81 429 food parcels, while Gauteng was granted R40 million for 57 143 food parcels. Zulu said the allocations were for vouchers issued to affected families in both provinces, and not specifically in response to the unrest.