R2 billion Parliament restoration on track for 2026 completion after fire damage

Members of Parliament were on Friday updated on the long-awaited restoration of the National Assembly and Old Assembly buildings, which were severely damaged in a fire that swept through the national legislature. Special project manager Simon Mashigo revealed during a briefing that the completion date for the restoration is now set for October 2026.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), which has been tasked with overseeing the restoration, has appointed Raubex Construction to start work on the New Assembly, while the search continues for a contractor for the Old Assembly. Mashigo said there had been delays in the demolition work due to above-average rainfall in Cape Town and the absence of as-built drawings that created limitations on demolition methodology. He also said late discoveries of items had required demolition in areas marked as red zones and protection of heritage assets.

“As work continued, there were new risks that were identified on possible damage to the heritage assets based on the movement of plant and work itself.” Mashigo stated that there were also new restrictions on the size and number of plants that could work on the fire-damaged slabs based on continuous risk assessment. “The contractor took long to adapt to risks and issues and had to change his methodology. As a result of this, his productivity was reduced. Penalties were levied and will be reviewed at completion in line with provisions of the Conventional Penalties Act (Act 15 of 1962) and risk allocation.”

Mashigo said demolition work was supposed to be 100% as of March 24, but it was sitting at 98% due to contractors still removing rubble from the basement. He said the new National Assembly will be handed to the contractor, Raubex Construction, on Monday to commence with work and complete by October 2026. The tender for the appointment of the contractor for the Old Assembly was under way, but it is expected to be on-site early in May.

“The contractor will finish at the same time as the one in the New Assembly,” Mashigo said. He said DBSA has completed 155 offices for MPs, including two boardrooms. Mashigo also said Parliament has made representations to the National Treasury for project funding on additional work to cater for MPs without offices and staff.

There is a plan to create 56 offices for MPs, open plan spaces for support, and three committee rooms on the third floor of 90 Plein Street, among other things. Mashigo said the restoration project has to date created 850 jobs and hired 27 SMMEs. Briefing the committee on investigations that were conducted, Advocate Zuraya Adhikarie said the failure to detect someone in the precinct for more than 30 hours was blamed on the decision not to deploy parliamentary protection services at night, public holidays, weekends, and during the compulsory leave period.

“These officers were responsible for reviewing the CCTV cameras within the Parliament precinct, buildings, and not SAPS as alleged. “Had the protection officers been on duty, they would have detected the suspect prior to him setting the two fires in the Old Assembly and National Assembly buildings. There was no evidence that management considered the security risks which flowed from their decision,” she said. The report said the height of the perimeter fence allowed the suspect to gain entry to the Old Assembly building and that the broken emergency exit door allowed him unhindered and easy access to the Old Assembly building.

It also said there were no adequate measures in place to prevent and detect fire, fight it, contain it, and prevent the rapid spread. “Fire prevention, detection, and suppression mechanisms were not in terms of the National Building Regulations.” Adhikarie said the investigation of whether the suspect acted alone was inconclusive and was deferred to the Hawks.

“The Hawks have reportedly made recommendations to the NDPP for consideration,” she said. Adhikarie said the internal process had recommended that five persons be charged for the breaches of security and fire. The recommendations were referred to a law firm for analysis and advice.