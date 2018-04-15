Former President Jacob Zuma is appearing at the Durban high court on charges of corruption and fraud earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - Over R24 million in taxpayers money has been spent on legal fees for former president Jacob Zuma since 2009, a written reply from Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Michael Masutha revealed on Monday.





In the written reply, Masutha reveals five files in his department's possession regarding legal matters against Zuma.





The cases include the fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering case related to the arms deal, which has since been reinstated.





The amount involved here is R15.3 million, while Zuma's failed attempt at challenging a Public Protector's report into security upgrades at his private KwaZulu-Natal homestead cost the State almost R3.2 million with five advocates having been used to defend the controversial former president.









The Justice department spent almost R2 million on Zuma challenging a high court judgment that the appointment of prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams was unlawful.



