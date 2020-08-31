'R2.5m spent on technical help, but Sassa still unable to handle distributing R350 grants'

Cape Town – Despite previous department of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini having spent over R2.5 million on a team to review the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) business model, it was still unable to deal with backlogs of thousands of citizens "desperate" to receive their social relief of distress (SRD) grants, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday.

The DA's spokesperson on social development, Bridget Masango, said in a statement that the party learned via a parliamentary question that the DSD paid six technical advisers a total of R2 534 831.05 between May and October 2018 for the work.

"These technical advisers clearly did not fix any of the agency’s challenges as reports confirm that Sassa is currently drowning under a backlog of 300 000 emails and 4 000 attempted phone calls a day from desperate people needing assistance with the Special Covid-19 Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant of R350," said Masango.

She said Sassa now hoped to solve the "dire situation" by outsourcing calls and emails to a new call centre, “that is expected to deal with 90% of the emails and phone calls with an 80% success rate".

"While the DA welcomes Sassa’s initiative to address the chaos, we cannot help but wonder why Sassa waited until the end of August to announce such plans. The Agency has been inundated with millions of applications and people desperate to ascertain the success of said applications since the announcement of the grant."