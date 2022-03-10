R400bn budget to boost Gauteng

Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has vowed to spend R400 billion over the next three years to grow the provincial economy, fight unemployment and expand public services to citizens. Nkomo-Ralehoko made these commitments when she delivered her Budget speech in the provincial legislature yesterday.

Giving a breakdown of her Budget, Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “This Budget comprises R153bn allocated for the 2022/23 financial year, R152bn for 2023/24 financial year and R156bn for the outer year ,which is 2024/25. This means that the total new money that will be added to the baselines of provincial departments’ budgets over the next three years will be just over R15bn,” the MEC said. She was, however, quick to emphasise that departments must use taxpayers’ money for its intended purpose, and to improve the lives of the people of Gauteng. “It will not bode well if scarce resources that are increasingly difficult to come by are diverted away from the needs of the marginalised segments of our society, who look up to the government for succour and sustenance, towards corrupt and self-enriching behaviour.

“We owe it to ourselves to be guided by our ethical and moral compass in working for those in whose name we serve,” she said. As part of broad efforts to address the crisis of youth unemployment, Nkomo-Ralehoko announced an allocation of R2.4bn to fund the creation of youth-centred employment opportunities. This includes a total of R2bn set aside over the next two years from the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative to enable the Department of Education to employ 40 000 unemployed young people to assist in the implementation of various education sector youth employment programmes, including teacher assistants and administrative assistants.

“The Department of Education will be receiving an additional R376 million over the 2022 medium-term expenditure framework to employ the youth, as part of the Youth Brigade, and ensure that they are placed and employed in critical service areas of the department like bus conductors. Our intention is to reduce the grant dependency of unemployed graduates by hiring them in various service points in schools and district offices,” she said. She also allocated R13.1bn to enable the Department of Community Safety to hire approximately 400 more patrollers to fight crime in the province. Nkomo-Ralehoko also revealed that a total of R6m had been set aside to fund the Gauteng e-Waste Management Strategy, which was aimed at protecting the environment from degradation and creating job opportunities, particularly for women, people with disabilities and the youth.

As part of efforts to reverse apartheid spatial planning, the MEC allocated additional funds amounting to R177.2m to the Department of Human Settlements. The funds would be used to clear the current backlog in the process of issuing title deeds and provide security of tenure to beneficiaries of housing projects by 2024. Nkomo-Ralehoko also said that the province wanted to significantly increase the money that it collected from its own sources, including gambling taxes and motor vehicle licences over the next three years to supplement transfers from the national government and maintain the funding of key priorities.