R47bn in NSFAS funding handed out already

DURBAN - Minister of Higher Education and Training (DHET) Blade Nzimande said yesterday that R47 billion in student funding has been allocated for the year through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which went towards supporting over 700 000 students. Nzimande was speaking during a DHET academic day at the St Simon’s Anglican Church in Lamontville, south of Durban.

Various faculties within the higher education department were present at the event, showcasing their respective fields of study available. These included but were not limited to the agricultural, science and technology and hospitality industry. The minister also revealed that for those students who do not qualify for NSFAS, the department is working towards developing an affordable loan scheme. Nzimande said the department is currently in talks with the financial sector on the loan scheme, which is likely to benefit lower to middle income households. He said all students who qualify for NSFAS will receive support.

“Those who do not qualify for NSFAS, like if you come from a family that earns around R350 000 per annum, you don’t qualify for NSFAS. If you are earning R450 000 per annum it’s difficult for you to afford university. “So what we are looking at is an affordable loan scheme for those who fall outside of the government’s policy in that department. That’s why we are having discussions with financial institutions, which we started last year to actually work towards seeing if we can have an affordable loan scheme. “Government’s programme targets certain people, not everybody qualifies for a social grant, not everybody qualifies for a housing assistance government. In higher education, it’s the same. We only have up to a particular limit but we are aware of those students who are struggling, I can’t guarantee that they won’t go on strike,” Nzimande said.

From tech entrepreneurs to marine pilots, some of the prospective students who were present at the event and spoke to Independent Media, said they were hopeful about the future. A 17-year-old Lusanda Mpisana said that she wanted to pursue a career as a marine pilot to inspire other young women to strive for their goals. “I think it’s a good thing that they (Department) came here today. I want to be a marine pilot. I feel being a marine pilot is going to bring the power back to South African black women that they can do anything,” Mpisana said.

Eighteen-year-old Ayabonga Mngomezulu, who completed matric last year, said he is hopeful about the future. Mngomezulu said he is a budding tech entrepreneur. When asked what he thought about the minister’s visit, he said: “I think it’s very insightful to the youth as it gives them hope and to show that not only the minister, but the department as well cares. “I think it’s encouraging for the youth because it shows them the options they have available to give them hope to strive and do more. The minister also spoke good about certain things so we appreciate everything today that was done for us.

“It shows me the type of options I have available and they’re not limited. Seeing so many colleges and universities available, you feel so blessed that we still have these many options in South Africa,” Mngomezulu said. Early last year, student protests kicked-off around the country over registrations disputes, eventually leading to a shutdown of universities across the country. The shutdown came after SA Union of Students (Saus) met with Nzimande and other student representative councils from the country's universities.