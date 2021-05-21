R47m 2010 Soccer World Cup fraud and corruption case postponed

Johannesburg - THE R47 million fraud and corruption case from the Soccer World Cup 2010 has been postponed to 20 August this year.

The High Court of South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Division, Durban, postponed the case for the defence to bring an application for further particulars.

“The matter involves former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, General Mmamonnye Ngobeni; Colonel Navin Madhoe, former police captain Aswin Narainpershad and businessman, Thoshan Panday,” said the NPA’s Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

Seboka said the other accused are Panday's mother Arevenda Panday, his wife, Privisha Panday, his sister, Kajal Ishwarkumar, Panday's brother-in-law Seveesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar, and Toshan Panday's personal assistant, Tasleem Rahiman.

“The group faces charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering. The accused were arrested by the NPA’s Investigating Directorate working with the Hawks,” said Seboka.

She said the policemen who are accused in this matter face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN Police.

“Panday's family members are accused of aiding and working with common purpose by registering companies in 2009 which benefited and worked as fronts for Panday to score the lucrative contracts from the SAPS.”

Meanwhile, former Eskom senior manager, France Hlakudi, is expected back in the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday.

He faces tax fraud charges of R30m.

The evidence that led to the investigation came out at the Zondo State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

IOL