Durban - The R500 000 donation paid by the Bosasa boss Gavin Watson towards President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign to become ANC president still haunts the country's first citizen, with court proceedings around it now well underway at the North Gauteng High Court.
Ramaphosa and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are squaring off in court, as the statesman seeks to lodge a review against the report and have it set aside.
In a report last year, Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa had “deliberately misled” Parliament with his claim that he had been unaware of the R500 000 donation, which he had told Parliament was a legitimate business transaction between Bosasa, and his son, Andile.
The president had even promised to personally march his son to the nearest police station if there was anything untoward about the business transaction.
The Bosasa donations investigation, which was lodged at the public protector's office by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, led to Mkhwebane unearthing nearly R1bn worth of donations towards Ramaphosa’s ultimately successful campaign to succeed Jacob Zuma as ANC president at the party’s 54th national conference in December 2017.