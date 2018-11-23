DA leader Mmusi Maimane Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Friday that he would lead a protest at the headquarters of African Global Operations, formerly named Bosasa, against what he insists was a half a million rand bribe to President Cyril Ramaphosa. "The latest admission by President Ramaphosa that Bosasa donated at least R500 000 to his campaign for the ANC presidency is nothing short of a bribe and requires an extensive investigation," Maimane's office said.

"Bosasa has previously funnelled money to numerous ANC MPs, ministers, senior officials, and now the president and his family. The company – which has received R10 billion in government tenders and contracts – has also been found by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to be embroiled in fraud and corruption. Bosasa money is dirty money, and the president must take full responsibility for his cosy relationship with corrupt businesses."

The protest, at the Krugersdorp headquarters of the company, comes after Ramaphosa sent Parliament a correction to a reply he gave Maimane to a question over a R500 000 payment from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, for the alleged benefit of his son Andile.

Ten days later, Ramaphosa sent a correction to the legislature, saying there had been a donation from the company to his campaign for the ANC presidency to that amount and it was made without his knowledge.

In his initial reply in the National Assembly Ramaphosa said that the payment was in respect of a consultancy contract his son’s company had signed with Bosasa.

African News Agency/ANA