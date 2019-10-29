Johannesburg - Civil society organisation Section27 has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa and the nine premiers to act against their ministers and MECs whose departments have recorded irregular and wasteful expenditure involving billions.
On Monday, David McLaren - Section27 budget analyst - said the civil society organisation had noted with mounting frustration the deplorable audit outcome reports presented by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu to Parliament last week.
Makwetu revealed that an amount of R61.4billion was irregularly spent by the national and provincial governments in the 2018/19 financial year. Government departments also recorded R1.4bn wasteful expenditure.
The AG’s report also found that 9% of auditees were now in a vulnerable financial position, saying they might soon lack the finances to continue their operations.
“At the time of massive strain on the fiscus resulting from years of state capture, and worsened by debilitating austerity, it is unacceptable that national and provincial government departments continue to spend public money illegally and wastefully,” McLaren said.