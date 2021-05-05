R75m boost for Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture

Cape Town - The commission of inquiry into state capture will receive more funding to complete its work, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said on Wednesday.

Lamola made the announcement when he was responding to questions at the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services.

This was despite Finance Minister Tito Mboweni saying that National Treasury would not be allocating additional funds to the commission.

Lamola said they wanted a situation where the commission completed its work.

“We have spent a lot of money so we can’t abruptly end the commission’s work,” he said, adding that the commission would have to give a report to President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider and the Cabinet and government implement.

Lamola also said his department, the commission’s secretariat and the National Treasury have continued engagements to help the commission finalise its work.

“I can confirm, chairperson that we have found an amount of R75m with the National Treasury. We have found each other to find R75m to help the commission towards the finalisation of its work.”

He also said the commission would have to finish its work by the end of June in accordance with the court order Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo obtained from the North Gauteng High Court.

“It is also in the hands of the chairperson of the commission of inquiry to ensure that is so. If there are difficulties, maybe, he might raise at a certain point in time what could have been the difficulties for them to finish.”

Lamola insisted that they wanted the commission to finish its work because they have to cut from other programmes to help the commission with funding.

Political Bureau