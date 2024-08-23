R80 million drug bust: EFF in Gauteng salutes SAPS, blames weak borders, corrupt cops for drugs scourge

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the latest drug bust in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, which has resulted in the confiscation of drugs valued at R80 million, and the arrest of two suspects. During the operation, police in Gauteng led by provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni also seized drug-manufacturing machines and unlicensed firearms.

The raid marks the second major drug bust in Gauteng this month, following the seizure of over R300 million worth of drugs in Fourways, Johannesburg. Gauteng chairperson of the red berets, Nkululeko Dunga, said the EFF commends the improved efforts of crime intelligence and law enforcement across the province. “However, Gauteng remains a major hub for illegal drug trafficking, exacerbated by weak border controls in neighbouring provinces and insufficient security checks at OR Tambo International Airport.

“This issue is compounded by the 16.1% vacancy rate in the police force, resulting in over 320 vacant positions and 490 unfilled detective roles in Gauteng. The remaining detectives are either under-resourced or overwhelmed with cases,” Dunga said. Gauteng police commissioner, Major General Tommy Mthombeni. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers / File “The fight against crime and the illegal drug trade is further undermined by deficiencies within both law enforcement and the judicial system. It is a well-known issue that some police officers are complicit in the drug trade, accepting bribes and protecting criminals instead of serving and safeguarding communities.” Dunga said communities such as Eldorado Park, Westbury, Hillbrow, and Yeoville are plagued by drug-related crimes, “yet there appears to be a lack of will and commitment to address these issues effectively”.

“Moreover, even when drug distributors and dealers are arrested, our courts lack the capacity to ensure swift trials and appropriate sentencing, resulting in perpetrators being released back into society,” he said. Gauteng police pounced on a clandestine drug operation at a smallholding in Douglasdale near Fourways. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers “While we commend the efforts to combat the drug trade, we urge the Gauteng government to support police forces by filling vacancies in public safety, upskilling current officers and crime prevention wardens, and providing necessary technical, technological, and human resources for intelligence and enforcement.” The EFF in Gauteng has also called for the establishment of a provincial counter narcotic unit and improving social development structures to aid in the rehabilitation of drug users.

The Star reported on Thursday that police in Gauteng, through their Organised Crime Unit and Police Emergency Service Flexi Team, discovered the drug lab and machinery at a plot in Douglasdale, south of Johannesburg. Gauteng police pounced on a clandestine drug operation at a smallholding in Douglasdale near Fourways. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers At the premises, police also found two unlicensed firearms, ammunition for large calibre firearms, pellet guns, and replica firearms.

Gauteng SAPS provincial spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that two illegal immigrants who were found at the premises were arrested. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. Picture: Supplied He said police had been observing and monitoring the plot where suspicious activities were taking place. On Thursday morning, police executed a search warrant where they discovered that the premises were used to manufacture drugs. Chemicals used to manufacture drugs, machinery, and finished products were found at the premises. They were all confiscated and will be used as exhibits.